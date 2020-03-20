City council members discussed the specifics regarding the local disaster declaration signed into effect Wednesday afternoon at the emergency special meeting Thursday.

Members of the public saw the first example of social distancing from its local government: council members spread out in the council chambers, and only 10 people were allowed in the room at a time.

Including council members and staff, there were already nine people in the chambers. Public comments were allowed to be made one at a time. Media sat outside of the doors and the public sat in the lobby. Speakers were provided so all could hear.

“We aren’t going crazy, we are following the governor’s orders,” Mayor Milton Tate said on his way past upset members of the public into the chambers.

The news of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order for COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation was rolling in after Abbott signed it into effect at 11:59 a.m. Thursday.

The executive order states “COVID-19 continues to spread and to pose and increasing, imminent threat of disaster in the state of Texas” and calls for Americans to slow the spread of COVID-19, modeled after the guidelines set by President Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention set on March 16.

This executive order says people “shall avoid” large gatherings of more than 10 people, visiting gyms and massage parlors, and bars and dine-in portions of restaurants.

However, the order “highly encourages” the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery from restaurants “during the limited duration of this order.”

The order also cuts off visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Abbott’s executive order is set to expire April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

This executive order supersedes the local declarations declared by Tate and Washington County Judge John Durrenberger Wednesday.

Some members of the city council were left feeling blindsided Thursday by Tate and City Manager James Fisher, saying no city council member had been contacted for input of the disaster declaration decision.

“It really grates me that I hear it through the grapevine that neither you, Mr. Fisher, or the mayor contacted any one of us,” Council Member Keith Herring said. “To hear it through the grapevine that you signed this document without any consultation from any of the rest of us, I am deeply offended and angry about it.”

Fisher said the purpose of the emergency meeting was to seek the opinions of council members.

“The purpose of the meeting is for the elected body to say, ‘Do we want to move forward with the mayor’s declaration or do we want to extend it further or do we want to end it?’”

Commissioner Joy Fuchs spoke during public comment and said she wished the city and county had followed the orders of the governor and not taken it upon themselves to make declarations.

“I think that Mr. Fisher contacted the judge and they decided we needed to do this thing in a hurry,” she said. “I don’t know what the emergency was, but I’ve been in contact with Lois Kolkhorst, the senator, and she’s the chair of health and human services for the state. She says we don’t need to do anything, we just need to follow the governor’s guide. That’s why we tabled our (decision) this morning, because we don’t feel like we need to go any further with it.”

With Abbott’s executive order, the same rules went into effect regardless of decisions made Thursday.

City attorney Cary Bovey stressed the disaster declaration the city and county passed were not made to hinder businesses, but to encourage practicing following CDC guidelines.

Council member Clint Colby asked to table any action on the item “so we can review the written form of executive order and coordinate with the county for a local declaration.”

The motion was approved 6-1. Susan Cantey voted against.

During regular session, Fisher updated council members on changes the city has made amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s challenging because there is a lot of information out there,” Fisher said of the decision-making process. “We are trying to look at this and make the best decisions we can.”

The city has instituted a hiring freeze. Those who have been offered a job can still be hired.

All non-essential travel has been suspended for city employees. The city has halted buying new equipment. There is a greater police presence in the community and officers are patrolling heavy-traffic areas such as grocery stores.

The city and county are working to create a call center through Emergency Medical Services so residents can get any question they need answered regarding COVID-19. Employees from facilities that have been shut down — such as the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library — are being redirected to assist in the call center.

Fisher said the city is looking for places to cut expenses.

“We know local business is hurting,” he said. “It’s frustrating to me to hear that the city doesn’t care about the local business, that we are making willy-nilly decisions in whatever we are doing. We are very concerned about that. If our businesses are shut down two weeks, one week, a lot of them will not survive.”

Fisher said the city is working on a plan to help assist small businesses with property taxes, utility bills and hotel/motel taxes.

“It’s a very concerning matter that we are going through,” he said. “This is not something that’s going to end in two weeks, three weeks. We might flatten the curve but we are still going to be dealing with this and the economic recovery of this. It’s going to be a six month to 18 month ordeal.

“I understand the impacts, I understand the challenges that are in front of us and they are looking to us as a city for leadership.”