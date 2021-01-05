Brenham City Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday in city hall council chambers to discuss items relating to implications of the coronavirus pandemic.
City council will discuss the continuation of the mayoral declaration of local disaster due to a public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original declaration was issued March 18 at a special meeting of city council. The declaration was modeled after an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott stating, “COVID-19 continues to spread and to pose an increasing, imminent threat of disaster in the state of Texas,” and calls for Americans to slow the spread of COVID-19, modeled after the guidelines set by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set on March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.