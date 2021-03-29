The Brenham City Council will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in council chambers at city hall to hold work sessions for the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library and Brenham’s Little Free Library program.
City council will review the NCRM Library’s annual report, as well as hear a presentation about the three new Little Free Libraries in city parks. Council will also be updated on future Little Free Libraries.
