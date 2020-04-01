A regular city council meeting will be held via teleconference and video conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss items regarding the city’s action plan for COVID-19.
Council will discuss and possibly act upon a temporary ordinance authorizing Brenham City Manager James Fisher to adopt and administer policies and practices to govern the operation of the city’s utility management system. This ordinance is an emergency measure due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayor and council will discuss continuing the mayoral declaration of local disaster due to a public health emergency related to COVID-19.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would extend nationwide social distancing guidelines to April 30. The current mayoral declaration is set to expire April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
There will also be a discussion and update on the city’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
To listen to the meeting, use the link cityofbrenham.online/councilmeeting or call 469-998-5921. Public comments will be allowed. Information technology services for the city of Brenham will be forthcoming with those details.
