City council will discuss a continuation of the mayoral declaration of local disaster at a special meeting of the Brenham City Council Thursday at 1 p.m. in city hall council chambers.
The mayor and council passed a disaster declaration March 19 and want to extend it until April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
City staff reccomended council also discuss and approve an ordinance amending Chapter 24, Article II hotel occupancy tax, of the code of ordinances, city of Brenham, to temporarily modify the hotel occupancy tax reporting and payment schedule.
“Due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, local hoteliers have requested that the city council consider temporarily modifying and extending the deadlines for filing monthly tax reports and payments of local hotel occupancy taxes in order to mitigate some of the negative economic impact on the businesses,” the council agenda packet states.
