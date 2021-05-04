In a news release issued Tuesday, the city of Brenham announced that it has filed a lawsuit against WTG Gas Marketing (WTG) “to ensure that WTG honors its gas sales contract with the city.”
The city was notified by WTG that its intends to charge Brenham approximately $8 million for natural gas delivered during Winter Storm Uri, which hit Washington County in February. The gas sales contract between Brenham and WTG has been in place since 2016 and establishes a price at the first of each month.
