As Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) takes over municipal waste for the city, James Fisher, Brenham city manager, laid out the new code ordinances regarding sanitation and management during the Brenham City Council meeting Thursday.

With the adoption of outsourcing municipal waste, Chapter 11 of the city code of ordinances needed a complete rewrite. Some significant provisions include:

• Brazos Valley Recycling (BVR) is to be the sole provider of regular residential and commercial sanitation and recycling services. Please note that roll-off services (temporary dumpsters) are not included. Companies wishing to provide roll-off service must obtain a franchise fee from the city.

• Carts and dumpsters are owned by BVR and assigned to a physical address. They do not belong to the customer and cannot be replaced, transferred or removed by the customer. They may not be vandalized or misused. Any damage caused by misuse or neglect may result in a customer being charged for a replacement.

• Parking within three feet of a cart, o in a way that prevents collection, is prohibited.

• Trash may not be deposited in or removed from a cart or dumpster by anyone other than the customer to whom the container is assigned.

• Sanitation rates are to be set by city council.

Fisher laid out specific of use of the new waste carts, including:

• Only residential trash may be placed in carts. Yard waste, construction debris, hazardous waste, etc. is prohibited.

Fisher said yard waste, such as leaves and twigs after a storm can be put in the carts, but large limbs and tree stumps are examples of brush that should not go into carts.

• Only recyclable materials may be placed in the green recycling cart. These materials do not need to be in a bag, except for shredded paper, which must be in a clear bag.

• All trash must be in bags to prevent scattered debris from spills or winds.

• Lids must be closed when cart is not in use. Carts may not be overloaded. If a cart is overloaded, it may not be emptied on pickup day.

• Trash not contained in a cart will not be collected. Bags may not be placed on the side or top of cart.

The new ordinance also outlined proper bin placement for customers. Carts may not be stored curbside for routine use, they must be store near the home.

Carts may be placed at the curb no earlier than 8 p.m. the night before collection and must be removed from the curb by 8 p.m. the day of collection. To ensure collection, carts should be placed curbside no later than 8 a.m. on collection day.

To ensure safety of personal property and trash trucks, carts must be placed at least three feet from fixed objects. They may not be placed in the street or on a sidewalk. Do not place carts under low-hanging tree limbs or electrical poles.

Those needing assistance on finding a place to put the cart curbside can call BIG at 979-830-9060.

Fisher highly recommended downloading the BVR app to find out collection days for waste and recycling.

“Plug in your address and it will tell you what days for recycle and trash,” he said. “It even sends you a reminder the night before garbage days. The only thing it doesn’t do is get your cart and put it on the side of the road.”

The large, black trash bags the city used to provide are available until they sell out. There is a limit of five rolls per customer.

For commercial waste, rates will be determined on container size and frequency of service. Recycling service is optional for commercial customers.

City council approved the new ordinance, as well as an ordinance amending the rate tariff schedule for the city of Brenham sanitation rates.

This item included a provision to include a $40 fee for additional recycling pickup.

Other business included approving $60,000 to the city of Brenham Community Projects Fund for the COVID-19 Economic Response Fund. Story to come in the Sunday edition of The Banner-Press.

Mayor Milton Tate extended the Local Disaster Declaration with no end date, to adhere to Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest order. The city council can end the declaration anytime they see fit.

“This will allow us to continue forward as a community,” Fisher said. “We need to realize we’re not done with this thing yet. This doesn’t mean we can’t have a resurgence.”

While Texas begins to reopen, the city is putting staff first and keeping public spaces closed or providing limited services.

The Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will open by appointment only for community members to use the computers. Members can have a one-hour slot by appointment and staff will disinfect the work area and wait 30 minutes before allowing another member to use the computer.

The library is open online and residents can still get books in a drop-off fashion. Reservations for library materials can be made on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pick-up days will be on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public can reserve items online from the catalog at http://brenham.biblionix.com 24/7, by phone 979-337-7201 or by text 979-243-5288. The normal limit of 10 items per library card will be enforced. All standard library materials can be checked out.

The Blue Bell Aquatic Center is closed indefinitely, until orders are given that large groups are permitted in Texas. According to Abbott’s newest order, citizens are “advised to minimize social gatherings unless related to essential services.”