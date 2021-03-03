The city of Brenham settled a race discrimination lawsuit for $90,000 on Feb. 26, with $20,000 coming from the city and $70,000 being covered by insurance from the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool.
The Banner-Press received a press release from The McKinney Law Firm Tuesday stating the firm and the city resolved the case through mediation for $90,000. City Manager James Fisher confirmed this amount.
