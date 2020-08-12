The city of Brenham will be holding two meetings Thursday to discuss the future of Brenham. At 4 p.m. city council will meet for an additional budget meeting at the Barnhill Center. At the first budget meeting on July 16, City Manager James Fisher said there may need to be a need to hold additional budget meetings due to the coronavirus situation being fluid.
At 5:30 p.m. city staff will hold a public hearing in council chambers at city hall for the Community Development Block Grant Recovery Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program, along with what city projects are eligible for the program.
