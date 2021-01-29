Beginning Monday the city of Brenham Street Department will be reconstructing South Baylor Street from Main Street to Vulcan Street.
Reconstruction will be done in phases and work will begin Monday and last approximately one to one-and-a-half weeks. During the time of construction and during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this section of roadway will be limited to vehicular traffic throughout the work zones. City staff will work with residents to get access to residences throughout this process.
