Beginning Nov. 30, the city of Brenham Street Department will be reconstructing Woodson Lane, Ledbetter Lane and Bruce Street. Reconstruction will begin Monday and last for approximately three to four weeks. Reconstruction of the roadway will be done in phases. During the time of construction and during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this section of roadway will be limited to vehicular traffic throughout the work zones. City staff will work with residents to get access to residences throughout this process.
The reconstruction process will involve tilling up the existing roadway, grading the sub-base and adding bulk cement to stabilize the sub-base. After cement is applied, a two-inch asphalt layer will be added to the new road bed, which will improve the surface of the street for many years to come. As with any construction project, there will be times — especially as cement is added to the roadway — that dusty conditions will be noticed.
