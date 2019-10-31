The city of Brenham has issued a warning to utility customers asking them to avoid making bill payments through the website www.doxo.com.
According to a press release from the city, “doxo.com is a third-party website that allows people to pay their electric bills via their site. However, doxo.com may charge extra fees, and the city cannot control when we will receive payment from doxo.com, possibly resulting in a late payment or even disconnection due to non-payment.”
