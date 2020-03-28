The city of Burton declared a local state of disaster due to public health emergency Friday.
“We now have five cases in Washington County and we want to make sure we have our ducks in a row in case things get worse,” Mayor David Zajicek told The Banner-Press.
The declaration will last seven days unless continued or renewed by the city council.
The local state of disaster activates the city of Burton emergency management plan and authorizes furnishing of aid and assistance under the declaration.
This declaration also authorizes the city to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus, including quarantine of persons.
