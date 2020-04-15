The city of Brenham is issuing a warning residents of various Texas cities have encountered a new scam related to COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday, city officials said the suspicious activity includes individuals attempting to gain access to resident’s homes to test their water for COVID-19 and then asking them to fill out a form which includes personal information like social security numbers.
“The city has not contracted anyone to perform these services nor is the city performing these services,” James Fisher, Brenham’s city manager said. “Remember, city employees will be in uniform and have a city-issued photo ID. If you are approached with suspicious activity like this, please contact 911.”
The city of Brenham and Washington County officials state there is no report or indication this is happening in our area.
