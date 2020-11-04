Fresh coat

A fresh coat of paint is put on one of the many new homes being built in Vintage Farm neighborhood on Highway 36 North. The city of Brenham issued 11 permits for new homes in October, and 72 total for 2020.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

The city of Brenham issued $2.7 million in building permits during October, pushing the year-to-date total to more than $77 million.

A total of 33 permits were issued last month for new construction, renovations and additions. Those permits totaled $2,735,091 and brought the 2020 amount to $77,772,058.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.