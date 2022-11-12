City of Brenham Secretary Jeana Bellinger was elected secretary of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association Inc. during its annual business meeting in Georgetown last month.
The Texas Municipal Clerks Association Inc. is a statewide association with more than 1,100 members. The association operates the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program at the University of North Texas in Denton. The program is recognized and endorsed by §22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon’s Annotated Civil Statutes, information from the city of Brenham stated.
