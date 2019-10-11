The city of Brenham is looking for volunteers who want to serve on its advisory boards, commissions or committees.
Volunteers are being sought for the Airport Advisory Board, the Board of Adjustments, Building Standards Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission, Brenham Community Development Corp., Brenham-Washington County Hotel Occupancy Tax Board, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Board, Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Animal Advisory Board and Brenham Housing Authority.
