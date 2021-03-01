On Feb. 26, the city of Brenham settled a lawsuit, filed against the city by former employee Donald Guyton. The city successfully resolved the case through mediation, with the city agreeing to pay $20,000 to bring an end to the case.
Commenting on the settlement, City Manager James Fisher stated, “The city of Brenham, after thorough investigation of the relevant facts of the case, determined that the city had not acted improperly. But the settlement of the case, however, is in the best interest of the city to allow city staff to focus its time and resources on serving the citizens of Brenham.”
