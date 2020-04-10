Beginning Monday, the city of Brenham Street Department will be reconstructing Hogan Circle, Boehm Circle and Lois Wright Circle.
Reconstruction will last for approximately two weeks, weather allowing.
The roadway will be done in phases throughout this time period. During the time of construction and during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this section of roadway will be limited to vehicular traffic throughout the work zones. City staff will work with residents to get access to residences throughout this process.
The process will involve tilling up the existing roadway, grading the sub-base and adding bulk cement to stabilize the sub-base. After the cement is applied, a 2” asphalt layer will be added to the new roadbed which will improve the surface of your street for many years to come. As with any construction project, there will be times, especially as cement is added to the roadway, that dusty conditions will be noticed.
Residents who live in the affected area should park all cars in driveways or off of the roadways between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and if residents have a sprinkler system, the city asks that you turn it off during this time.
