An act of kindness towards local business owners was approved by city council Thursday in the amount of $60,000 for the Community Projects Fund Inc. COVID-19 Economic Response Fund.

“These businesses have been there when we ask them to. They have provided donations, they have provided support, they have provided sponsorships. This is our time to help out,” James Fisher, Brenham city manager said. “As we were standing back and looking at it, we said the city should help.”

The funds are coming from the utility fund and city general fund reserves.

A total of $20,000 from the utility fund, with $10,000 dedicated to helping restaurants and businesses reopen in accordance to sanitation needs. This will cover the cost of disposable paper menus, disposable plates and cutlery and hand sanitizer stations.

The $10,000 will be at the discretion of Carolyn Miller, chief financial officer and Susan Cates, economic development director will work closely with businesses to ensure their needs are met to open safely and in a timely manner. This money will not go towards utility bills.

The $40,000, is equal to one day’s worth of city reserves, which will be put into the COVID-19 Response Fund and managed and administered by a fund oversight committee made up of Susan Cantey, Leon Toubin and John Barnhill.

“We are so grateful for the community support and for the small businesses who have already received some of this grant money,” Cates said. “We have been overwhelmed and grateful to the participation of all our community.”

So far, the fund has granted $24,000 to 16 businesses in Washington County. There are 45 applications for funding with total requests coming to $200,000.

According to Cates, businesses that did not receive the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds were given priority and with the additional funding from the city, the fund can address the needs of other small businesses.

“With the Paycheck Protection Program, after they take out their payroll and payroll taxes, there’s only about 10% of that fund that is available for overhead-type expenses,” Cates said. “These businesses that have rent and utilities and phone bills, those are not covered by PPP. This is critical funding for our community to keep our businesses going as they look to reopen.”

The grants will go to businesses with fewer than 20 full-time equivalent employees. They can receive grants from $500 to $3,000. The second round of applications are being sent Friday in the hopes to disperse more money so more businesses can open.

Many Brenham-area businesses are opening their doors with tables spread far apart, masks on faces and hand sanitizer at the ready.

Businesses and institutions that are opening in Phase 1 include:

• Libraries and museums

• Malls

• Restaurants

• Movie theaters

• Retail

• Outdoor sports: No more than four participants playing together at one time, keeping social distancing.

• Local government: Operations, including county and municipal government relating to permitting, recordation and document-filing services.

The Washington County Courthouse and Brenham City Hall will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis for the time being.

Some businesses are getting creative while practicing social distancing guidelines.

Branded Boutique is offering a 10% discount to patron wearing a face mask while shopping. They are allowing 5 people in the store at a time and employees are wearing face masks.

Things are looking more normal at The Kenney Store with live music, crawfish and their full menu.

“Our family and your safety is our top priority,” reads a post on The Kenney Store’s social media. “All sanitation, preventative measures and distancing guidelines will be in effect as we have both in-store and outdoor dining managed and set to comply with state-mandated social distancing guidelines.”

Yet other businesses are keeping their operations to-go only for the time being.

TABU Tacos & Burgers will keep their business model with reduced hours and to-go and delivery for now.

“During this time we have reflected on how important it is for us to keep the health and safety of our customers and staff our No. 1 priority,” a social media statement from TABU said. “It’s because this reason we have decided to keep our doors closed to dine-in and continue to serve you to-go and delivery only. While we understand the disappointment and sadness this decision might cause, we want to make sure every is safe when our doors open again.”

Some businesses have seen backlash from the community for reopening dine-in options for customers. Cates asks that the community be kind while business owners make tough calls with their livelihood.