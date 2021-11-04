Compliance EnviroSystems will be conducting Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing on behalf of the city of Brenham beginning Nov. 9, weather permitting. Inspection crews will be conducting a physical survey of a portion of the sanitary sewer system.
This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and easements. An important task of the survey will be the smoke testing of sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke that you see coming from vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, harmless, has no odor and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps.
