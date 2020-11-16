Brenham City Council will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in council chambers at city hall for a workshop session on a cost of service study for various city of Brenham water and wastewater utility services.
According to the packet, city staff has conducted a review and cost study of all the various water and wastewater services that are provided by city staff and found that the majority of these services are being provided either free of charge or at a fee that is considerably less than the actual cost of service.
