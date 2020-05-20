The city of Brenham may be eligible to receive approximately $195,000 in relief fund from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) program. This item will be disused at the Brenham City Council meeting Thursday t in council chambers at city hall at 1 p.m.
According to the agenda packet, last week, the city received a letter from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office regarding the CRF program. These funds can be used to reimburse the city for expenses incurred to close city parks/facilities, purchase supplies for COVID-19 preparation and prevention, to provide assistance to local businesses and reimburse unemployment costs that were incurred due to furloughing employees.
