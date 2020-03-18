City council will have limited seating of no more than 10 at 1 p.m. Thursday at city hall second floor council chambers, 200 W. Vulcan Street.

City council is discussing COVID-19 and may be following suit with other county and government agencies on how to best protect its residents against the spread of the virus.

Council will also discuss an interlocal agreement between the city of Brenham and Washington County related to economic development services.

This items pertains to the Silver Crayon project, a confidential and competitive project and not all information is available to the public yet. Susan Cates, economic development director, gave the court the public information Tuesday saying the urgency of the project is the extension of a gas line with the application deadline on April 15.

County commissioners approved this item on their agenda Tuesday in hopes more project information could become available to public officials to see if the city and county want to move forward with the project.

Other items on the regular agenda include:

•Discuss and possibly act upon resolution No. R-20-010 amending the city of Brenham human resources policy manual.

•Discuss and possibly act upon the approval of a project to extend a six inch gas main along N. Blue Bell Road from E. Alamo Street to Brown Street and related service contracts, including but not limited to:

a. A professional services agreement with Hodde & Hodde land surveying, inc. for topography surveying and general engineering services.

b. A small services agreement with G&M Innovations, LLC for boring services.

•Discuss and possibly act upon a professional services agreement between the city of Brenham and Strand Associates, Inc. related to the Burleson Street utility extensions.

• Discuss and possibly act upon supplemental No. 2 to the professional services agreement with Gunda Corporation, LLC related to the Burleson Road culvert replacement project.

• Discuss and possibly act upon supplemental No. 1 to the professional services services agreement with Gunda Corporation, LLC related to the raw water intake repair at Lake Sommerville.

•Discuss and possibly act upon resolution No. R-20-011 authorizing the acceptance of public improvements in Vintage Farms Subdivision, Phase II.

• Discuss and possibly act upon resolution No. R-20-012 in connection with a grant agreement for an airport layout plan (ALP) update and narrative for the Brenham Municipal Airport.

• Discuss and possibly act upon Resolution No. R-20-013 amending the city of Brenham’s financial policies document by adding a procurement policy for federal grants and agreements.

Items on the consent agenda include:

• Minutes of the Feb. 20 regular city council meeting and Feb. 21 special city council meeting.

• Ordinance No. O-20-004 on its second reading authorizing a variance to minimum setback requirements as outined in Chapter 14, mobile homes, manufactures homes and manufactured home parks of the city of Brenham code of ordinances.

• Approve a noise variance for James F. Dillon VFW Memorial Service to be held on March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Henderson Park near the retired F-111 military aircraft.

• Approve a noise variance for Mt. Seriah of Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church for a youth outreach in the community event to be held April 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson Street Park.

• Approve a noise variance for Lillie Ehlert and Nikolas Morrison for a wedding reception and ceremony to be held on April 18 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 604 Walnut Hill.

• Award bid No. 20-001 to Evoqua Water Technologies, Inc. for the purchase of sodium chlorite in the amount of $0.86 per pound.

• Approve the purchase of materials for the copper conductor replacement project from Techline, Inc. through the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) materials program.

• Discuss and possibly act upon the acceptance of the audit from Seidel Schroeder for fiscal year 2019.