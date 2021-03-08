The Brenham City Council will hold a work session to discuss the Brenham Police Department’s 2020 annual report and racial profiling report on Thursday. The meeting will be held a 1 p.m. at city hall council chambers, 200 W. Vulcan Street. During regular session, council will discuss and possibly act upon a resolution related to the mayoral declaration of the local disaster due to a public health emergency for COVID-19. According to the agenda packet, staff is providing an opportunity to discuss the city’s current mayoral declaration and “the possibility of rescinding the resolution in its entirety.” There is no recommended action on this item from city staff. City council will also discuss: • A bid related to the annual generator maintenance and inspection contract. • A resolution related to the award for grant administration/planning services fro qualified projects for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. • A resolution related to engineering/architecture/surveying services for qualifies projects for the CDBG grants program. • An electronic payment processing agreement between the city and VeriCheck, Inc. for services related to the electronic payment and collection of Hotel Occupancy Taxes.
