The Brenham City Council will hold a regular meeting today at 1 p.m. to discuss purchasing various items for the city. There will also be a public hearing for the proposed annexation of three areas of land into the city limits and explanation of service plan for each proposed for annexation.
Items on the agenda include the purchase of a pneumatic compactor for the city of Brenham street department in the amount of $88,400; purchase of a dump truck for the city of Brenham street department in the amount of $104,550; award bid No. 19-004 related to chlorine gas for various departments with the city to DXI Industries, Inc. in the amount of $0.3145 per pound; award bid No. 19-005 related to type “D” hot mix asphalt for the city to Waller County Asphalt, Inc. in the amount of $57 per ton (pick-up), $64 per ton (delivery) and $1,500 per occurrence for emergencies, weekends and holidays and approve a noise variance from Christ Lutheran Day School for a fundraiser to be held Friday from 6-9 p.m. at 1104 Carlee Drive.
