The Brenham City Council will meet Thursday for a public hearing in regards to the creation of a reinvestment zone for QuestSpecialty Corporation for a commercial tax phase-in incentive in council chambers at city hall at 1 p.m.
QuestSpecialty is a manufacturer of industrial chemical products sold through distributors who resell under private labels to institutional users. They are located at 2001 E. Tom Green Street on more than 16 acres of land.
