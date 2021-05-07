Kids to Parks Day (KTP) is a nationwide celebration of the great outdoors organized by National Park Trust and designed to connect kids and families with their local, state, and national parks and public lands. Because kids need parks – and parks need kids!
Celebrate KTP Day on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fireman’s Park and the Splashpad at Henderson Park. From 9-10 a.m. there will be a skateboard and bike safety and basics with local experts at Skate Park at Fireman’s Park10:15 — 11:15 am –Kids Disc Golf Demo with Cameron Crawford at Fireman’s Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.