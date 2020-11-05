Beginning Monday, the city of Brenham Water Construction Department will partner with DMD Consultants to begin the 2020-21 Fire Hydrant Restoration Project to sand blast hydrants to bare metal, prime coat, and paint the hydrants to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommended standards.
The city of Brenham has 977 fire hydrants in the distribution system. For the 2020-21 Fire Hydrant Restoration Project, the city will have 510 hydrants painted. All remaining hydrants will be painted in Fiscal Year 2021-22. The fire hydrant painting will be between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and last approximately six weeks. Work will take place along all major corridors in Brenham as well as the southern half of town (South of Main St).
