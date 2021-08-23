The Brenham Pet Adoption Center is preparing for Clear the Shelters, a country-wide event promoting the adoption of animals.
Now through Sept. 19, animal shelters across the country will team up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find homes for pets in need. The Brenham Pet Adoption Center will hold adoption specials throughout the duration of the event, such as free adoptions on Aug. 28.
