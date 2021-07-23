For the third weekend in a row, locals may notice more vivid sunrises and sunsets as Saharan dust blows into the area.
Throughout the weekend, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jimmy Fowler predicts the sky to appear a hazy gray as the dust travels through the area. But the same particles will scatter the reds and other bright colors during sunrise and sunset for colorful pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.