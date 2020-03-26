A Washington County commissioner is under self-quarantine as area infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus are on the rise.

Washington County emergency management coordinator Bryan Reumke confirmed this morning the county now has its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We were notified of two more this morning,” Ruemke said. “We don’t have any specifics on them.”

Ruemke advised residents to practice social distancing to help stop the spread.

As testing becomes more available, there will be more positive cases. Reumke said the cases are “still relitively low” and does not know how many residents will contract COVID-19.

“It’s not the time to panic,” he said. “The majority of these five are doing self-isolation and self-treatment at home. They aren’t in a facility.”

Reumke confirmed the third case of COVID-19 during a county commissioners briefing Thursday afternoon at the EMS Station No. 2.

Baylor Scott & White CEO Jason Jennings informed The Banner-Press on Thursday morning of the second case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Washington County.

Reumke told The Banner-Press, also Thursday, he believes the patient is an older male, but did not have additional information at this time.

Washington County’s first confirmed case came Wednesday morning when a city of Brenham employee — a male in his 40s — tested positive for the virus at Baylor Scott & White.

Washington County Commissioner Kirk Hanath is under a two-week quarantine due to possible community spread. Hanath’s wife, who works at Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge, may have been in contact with the third patient to contract COVID-19 in Washington County.

“We had an employee test positive and as a result, immediately shut the entire dealership down in an effort to stop the spread,” Jeff Hazlewood, owner of the dealership said. “While some may take this as an opportunity to bash our business, we would appreciate all the prayers and grace you’re willing to give.

“We are currently looking into companies to have the entire dealership and shop deep-cleaned and sanitized with guaranteed methods. We appreciate your understanding and ask you continue to stay safe.”

This story is still developing. Please visit www.BrenhamBanner.com for more updates as they become available.