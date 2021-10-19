The final plat for a new subdivision was approved by the Washington County Commissioners Court on Tuesday during its meeting.

The new subdivision, The Farm Houses of Pleasant Hill, consist of 10 lots with one lane fronting Pleasant Hill School Road. It was granted conditional approval last week by the court but has since met all required conditions, according to County Engineer Ross McCall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.