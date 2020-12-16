Weekly meeting

Washington County Commissioners Court gathered Tuesday in the courthouse annex for their weekly meeting.

 Alison Bryce/ Banner-Press

Washington County Commissioners Court approved an amended interlocal agreement with the volunteer fire departments for fire protection services in Washington County during its meeting Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Kirk Hanath, the previous agreement with the volunteer fire departments required increased training over the years but due to COVID-19 related circumstances, some of training criteria was unable to be accomplished this year.

