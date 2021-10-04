The Washington County Commissioners Court will hold an extra meeting this week in executive session to discuss economic development negotiations.
According to the meeting agenda, Project Black Spots, the business in question, is seeking to locate, stay or expand in Washington County. The court is to also discuss a possible offer of a financial or other incentive as part of the negotiation.
