Washington County Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting Friday at 11 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse Annex to act on one topic: the approval of accounts payable.
The meeting comes after the court cancelled its weekly meeting Tuesday due to lack of quorum. County Judge John Durrenberger was unavailable to comment on why the meeting was canceled as of Wednesday.
