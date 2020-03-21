There will be an amended Washington County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse chamber No. 103.
Commissioners will discuss topics on COVID-19, the local state of disaster declaration and county purchases. They will also hear several monthly reports.
The Washington County Courthouse will remain open Monday-Friday for regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry will be restricted to only the South Park entrance and all persons entering will be screened to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For additional information, call 979-277-6220.
