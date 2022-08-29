Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today at the courthouse with a full agenda.
They will discuss and possibly approve pay increases for Sheriff’s office employees for 2023. This will include patrol deputies, jail sergeants, and corrections officers. If the proposal is approved it will go into effect on Sept. 4.
