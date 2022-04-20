The Washington County Commissioners Court held its regular meeting on Tuesday where they approved the proclamation of May 5, as “National Day of Prayer.”
During the monthly report, Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jay Petrash said that the majority of the calls to the Sheriff’s office were regarding people jumping fences and opening gates in order to take photos with the bluebonnets.
