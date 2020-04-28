Washington County Commissioners are taking a little extra time before finalizing the contract for Stuart J. Yoffe, M.D. as the interim medical director for the Washington County jail.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, county commissioners and County Attorney Renee Mueller discussed the need for medical malpractice insurance so as to not cost the taxpayers any additional money to protect the county in case it is named in a civil lawsuit accompanying a malpractice suit against Yoffe.

Yoffe put up $1 million of his money for malpractice protection, but the county would not have access to these funds unless they were a co-owner of the fund. Yoffe was not for the proposal and the county will now increase his pay by about $850 a month to offset the cost of malpractice insurance for the duration of his interim term.

According to Mueller, Yoffe also wanted the county to defend him in any potential malpractice suit, but advised it was not wise because there is no way of knowing what side the county would be on in a suit. Durrenberger said that request has been withdrawn.

Commissioners approved the final wording of the item as “to allow for for the county judge and the county attorney’s office to renegotiate the contract and to increase the pay of Dr. Yoffe by the amount of the malpractice insurance for the term he serves as medical director of Washington County jail.”

Commissioners also approved an agreement for professional services between Justice Benefits Incorporated and Washington County for a federal reimbursement program for CPS work.

This program will allow the county to submit vouchers from attorneys who handle CPS work and timecards from case workers to get a partial reimbursement. There is a 22% processing fee that is taken out by Justice Benefits. The contract is for two years and commissioners will decide if they want to renew it in the future.

“It’s better than what we are getting right now, which is zero (dollars),” Mueller said.

Other approved items include:

• Buying two Smart TV’s for the new road and bridge facility to be used in the training and conference rooms. The county refurbished two other TV’s to be used for digital signage in the facility. The total cost is about $1,500 for both TV’s.

• A 60-day extension of 40 excess vacation hours for Isarel Garcia with the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

• Reports from various county offices.

• Fairgrounds management’s rental regulations contracts.

• Accounts payable.

Commissioners and Durrenberger also shared updates on COVID-19 and said their thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have died from COVID-19. Durrenberger held a moment of silence for the deceased during the meeting.

Durrenberger encouraged citizens to support local business and maintain social distancing as the state begins reopening. He also said of the 119 reported cases Monday, 84 are from the Brenham Nursing and Rehab facility.