Washington County Commissioners Court will review presentations for three preliminary plats within Precinct 2 during its meeting Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex.
The preliminary plats are for the Chappell Grove subdivision which consists of a 28.209 acre development for 11 residential lots, Chappell Creek subdivision including development of 27.922 acres for 10 residential lots and Century Farms of Chappell Hill for development.
