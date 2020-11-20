Commissioners Court will discuss the purchase of a generator for the EMS 1 station during its weekly meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington Courthouse Annex.
The proposed generator, a Kohler outdoor natural gas generator, is estimated to cost $39,599. A one-year annual maintenance agreement for the generator would include two scheduled visits is available for an additional $475. Unless stated otherwise, the installed equipment would come with the manufactures standard two-year warranty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.