Commissioners Court will discuss and act upon the approval of a community service contract between Washington County and the Brenham Heritage Museum during their meeting Tuesday.
The document would require the county to administer and provide $200 a year to the Brenham Heritage Museum yearly. This money will be spent on ways to preserve the heritage of Washington County and its residents in a manner which can be viewed and learned from by visitors to the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.