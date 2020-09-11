Tuesday’s Commissioners Court will begin with a public hearing regarding the proposed 2021 budget for Washington County.
The proposed budget will raise $540,009, or 2.886%, more revenue from property taxes than the previous year. The increase comes from new property added to the tax roll which, in total, is set to bring in $594,000.
