A grant opportunity will be presented to Commissioners Court during their weekly meeting Tuesday morning.
Center for Tech and Civic Life has approved the county for a grant of $22,842. The grant is part of a COVID-19 response to assist election officials. Funds must be used exclusively for planning and acquiring critical resources needed to safely serve voters in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.