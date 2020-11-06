Commissioners will hold three public hearings at the start of their meeting Tuesday.
The hearings are to receive public comments regarding the proposed Washington County district clerk’s and county clerk’s records archive plans for fiscal year 2021 and the proposed creation of Washington County reinvestment zone number one requested by Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LP for commercial tax phase-in incentive for land located at 4300 U.S. 290 East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.