Washington County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse, Court Chambers No. 103, on Tuesday to discuss and act upon the approval to sell surplus county property through Gov-Deals, the county’s online auction service, according to the Local Government Code 263.152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.