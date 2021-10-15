A final plat for a new subdivision will go before the Washington County Commissioners Court for approval Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the court’s weekly meeting.
The Farm Houses of Pleasant Hill subdivision had a former final plat reviewed by commissioners Oct. 5 where it received conditional approval. The subdivision consists of 10 residential lots on one block.
