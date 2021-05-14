Washington County Commissioners Court will review monthly reports from the sheriff’s office, EMS, E911, IT and the veterans service officer Tuesday during its weekly meeting at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Court Chambers #103 inside the courthouse.
It will also review the renewal of its AirMedCare Network Municipal Site membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.