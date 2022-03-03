New subdivisions and businesses were given the green light to move forward in calling Brenham home.
Brenham’s Planning and Zoning Committee met Monday to hear arguments for expanding, combining or redesignating properties around the city. The first project to be heard was the replat of lot 2A of the Market Square Brenham Subdivision and the residue of reserve to create a new reserve with four lots, two common areas and two right-of-ways, at Nolan Street and Ryan Street. The project will equal 48.893 acres when completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.